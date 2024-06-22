Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,686.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

