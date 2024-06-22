Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.6% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Moller Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 471,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 388,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $34.98. 756,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,382. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

