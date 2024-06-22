Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.61. 1,097,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

