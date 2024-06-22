Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Raised by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,983,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,592. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

