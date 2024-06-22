Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.17. 2,797,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,209. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

