Sebold Capital Management Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $60,937,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,572.95. 68,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,565.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,492.21. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

