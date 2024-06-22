Sebold Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 2.7% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 252,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

