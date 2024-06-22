Sebold Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,159. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.