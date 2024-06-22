Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,978,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,582,000 after acquiring an additional 210,949 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 109,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,343,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

