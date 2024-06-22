Sebold Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $345,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,903,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,378,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.77. 691,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $185.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.95 and its 200-day moving average is $176.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

