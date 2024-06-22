Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 28 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $535.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,402. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

