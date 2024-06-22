Shentu (CTK) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Shentu (CTK) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001297 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $112.83 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 135,364,271 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

