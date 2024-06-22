Shilanski & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,230,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,554,000 after acquiring an additional 159,664 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $155.28. 21,292,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,185,036. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average is $154.13. The company has a market capitalization of $286.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

