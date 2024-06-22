Siacoin One Day Volume Hits $2.53 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $261.31 million and $2.53 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,267.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.28 or 0.00613528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00115373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00251493 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00070662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,556,395,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,528,448,489 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.