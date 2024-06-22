SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,758 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,408.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.52. 62,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,383. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.