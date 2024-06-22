SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $176.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,635,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,061. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

