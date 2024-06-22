SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $48.92 during trading hours on Friday. 1,838,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,489. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

