Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 1.0% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 107,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

