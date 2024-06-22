Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. PDF Solutions makes up about 10.0% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of PDF Solutions worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 223,376 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 108,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after purchasing an additional 141,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,907,000 after purchasing an additional 353,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

PDFS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 458,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,546. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.60 and a beta of 1.51. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDFS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $564,506 in the last 90 days. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

