Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Nutanix comprises approximately 1.9% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,046,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7,970.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 102,582 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. 3,630,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,026. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -762.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

