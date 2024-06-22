SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.68. 243,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $317.79.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

