SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $477,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $48,605,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 356.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $6,021,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.00. The stock had a trading volume of 781,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.97. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.13 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.