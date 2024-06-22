SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $834,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Netflix by 25.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $180,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 119.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,756,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.09 on Friday, hitting $686.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,553,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,729. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $689.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $295.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

