SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,737. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

