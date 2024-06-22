SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,346 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT remained flat at $126.83 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $132.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

