Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 541 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.96. 4,863,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

