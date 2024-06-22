Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,805,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

