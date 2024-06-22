Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 313 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $547.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.46. The stock has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

