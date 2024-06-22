S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,369,000 after buying an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $427.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

