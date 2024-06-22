SPACE ID (ID) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $245.41 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $245.41 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,473,098 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 552,473,098.1905332 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.44995235 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $20,105,491.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

