SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 4,395,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,283. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

