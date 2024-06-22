SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 1,426,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

