SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPYV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.21. 1,426,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

