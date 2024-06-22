SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) is Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,241.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. 51,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,131. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

