SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $534.91. 828,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,402. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $537.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.9974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

