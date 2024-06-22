Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. 2,013,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,241,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Standard BioTools in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The company had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 352,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $901,304.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,375,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,162,101.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,102,072 shares of company stock worth $2,831,304. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAB. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Standard BioTools in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

