Status (SNT) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Status has a market cap of $108.29 million and $10.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,087.15 or 0.99972107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012325 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00077756 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,885,666,986 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,885,666,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02741085 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $17,755,307.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

