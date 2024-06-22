Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Shares Up 1.5%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.46. Approximately 151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Stelco Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

Stelco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.