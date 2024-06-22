Stephens Begins Coverage on Knife River (NYSE:KNF)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KNF. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Get Knife River alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knife River

Knife River Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE KNF opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. Knife River has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($516.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Knife River will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knife River

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the third quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 38,250.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the third quarter worth $59,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.