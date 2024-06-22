Sterling Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $110.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $436.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

