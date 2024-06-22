Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $4.87 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.04. 1,022,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

