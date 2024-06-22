Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Purchases 1,650 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IYW stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.37. 1,179,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,848. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $154.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.95.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.