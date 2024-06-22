Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Purchases 2,780 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 3.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

GNR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. 146,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,554. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

