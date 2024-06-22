Stifel Nicolaus Trims Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price to $10.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,836,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,750,000 after purchasing an additional 936,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

