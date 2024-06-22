StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
APWC opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
