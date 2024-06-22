StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
NH stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.
About NantHealth
