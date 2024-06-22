StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.74. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.48.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.
