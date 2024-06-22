StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.
About SeaChange International
