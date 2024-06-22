StockNews.com Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.54. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

