StockNews.com Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

eBay Trading Up 0.6 %

eBay stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,144. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in eBay by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after buying an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

